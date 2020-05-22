UrduPoint.com
President Summons NA Session On June 5

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:40 PM

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4 pm in the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4 pm in the Parliament House.

According to National Assembly Secretariat, the president has summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by article 54 (1) of the constitution. This session will be the 22nd session of the incumbent National Assembly.

