President Summons NA Session On March 11
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday summoned the 14th session of the 16th National Assembly on March 11, 2025, at 3 PM at the Parliament House.
The session has been convened under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution, as per the powers vested in the President, said a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.
The upcoming session is likely to discuss legislative business, questions hours, calling attention notice.
Recent Stories
DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025
March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..
Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’
Korea's current account surplus reaches $2.94 billion in January
SpaceX's Starship explodes in space
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025
Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025
Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan
184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP investigation issues show-cause notices to SHO, moharrar of PS Aabpara2 minutes ago
-
President summons NA session on March 112 minutes ago
-
President summons joint session of Parliament on March 102 minutes ago
-
Beggars swarm irritates people ahead of Iftar in KP22 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh DPO launches Dolphin Squad22 minutes ago
-
Man attempts suicide32 minutes ago