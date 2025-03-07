President summons NA session on March 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday summoned the 14th session of the 16th National Assembly on March 11, 2025, at 3 PM at the Parliament House.

The session has been convened under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution, as per the powers vested in the President, said a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

The upcoming session is likely to discuss legislative business, questions hours, calling attention notice.