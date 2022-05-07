President summons NA session on May 9

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the National Assembly on May 9.

The session was summoned under Article 54 of the Constitution and on the recommendation of the prime minister, the President House Media Wing said in a press release.

The session would be held on Monday at 4:30 pm.