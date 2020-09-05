UrduPoint.com
President Summons NA Session On Monday

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 54 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

President summons NA session on Monday

It will be 26th session of the incumbent National Assembly and the 2nd session of the third parliamentary year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) President Arif Alvi summoned the Session of the National Assembly on Monday at 4:00 p.m at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

It would be the 26th session of the incumbent National Assembly and the 2nd session of the third Parliamentary year.

The House would take up important national and international matters.

