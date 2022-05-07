UrduPoint.com

President Summons NA Session On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 03:26 PM

President summons NA session on Monday

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the National Assembly on Monday (May 9)

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the National Assembly on Monday (May 9).

The session was summoned under Article 54 of the Constitution and on the advice of the prime minister, the President House Media Wing said in a pressrelease.

The session will be held at 4:30 pm.

More Stories From Pakistan

