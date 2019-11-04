President summons NA session on Nov 4

The President of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on November 7 at 4 pm in Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The President of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on November 7 at 4 pm in Parliament House.

According to National Assembly Secretariat, the President has summonedthe session, in exercise of powers, conferred by clause (1) of article 54 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.