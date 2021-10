President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday, October 14 at 3 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday, October 14 at 3 pm.

The president called the session of the assembly under article 54 of the Constitution.