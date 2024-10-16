President Summons NA Session On Thursday
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday summoned the session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 17, at 4:00 pm.
The president summoned the session of the National Assembly in exercise of the powers conferred by article 54(1) of the Constitution of the country, said a National Assembly secretariat.
