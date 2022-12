(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday summoned a session of the National Assembly on Tuesday in the Parliament House.

The president summoned the session to meet on December 20 at 5:30 pm under the powers conferred by Clause (1) Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.