President summons NA session to meet on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday summoned the session of National Assembly to meet on Monday (January 10) at 04:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday summoned the session of National Assembly to meet on Monday (January 10) at 04:00 pm.

The President summoned the session in exercise of power conferred upon him under Article 54 of clause (1) of the constitution, said a notification issued here on Friday.