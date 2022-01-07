UrduPoint.com

President Summons NA Session To Meet On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 08:07 PM

President summons NA session to meet on Monday

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday summoned the session of National Assembly to meet on Monday (January 10) at 04:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday summoned the session of National Assembly to meet on Monday (January 10) at 04:00 pm.

The President summoned the session in exercise of power conferred upon him under Article 54 of clause (1) of the constitution, said a notification issued here on Friday.

More Stories From Pakistan

