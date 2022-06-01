President Summons National Assembly On June 6 For Budget Session
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the budget session of the National Assembly on Monday (June 6), the President House said Wednesday.
The session will be held at 4 pm at the Parliament House.
The Federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be presented in the session on June 10 (Friday).
The session has been convened under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.