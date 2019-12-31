President summons National Assembly, Senate sessions on January 1

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate and National Assembly sessions on 1st January, 2020 at 3 pm and 4 pm. respectively, a brief statement issued by the President's Media Office here on Tuesday said.