President Summons National Assembly, Senate Sessions On January 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate and National Assembly sessions on 1st January, 2020 at 3 pm and 4 pm. respectively, a brief statement issued by the President's Media Office here on Tuesday said.

