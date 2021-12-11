UrduPoint.com

President Summons National Assembly Session On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 09:11 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi summoned session of the National Assembly on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 4 p.m., according to President House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi summoned session of the National Assembly on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 4 p.m., according to President House.

The session was called under article 54(1) of the constitution.

