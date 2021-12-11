President summons National Assembly session on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi summoned session of the National Assembly on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 4 p.m., according to President House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi summoned session of the National Assembly on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 4 p.m., according to President House.

The session was called under article 54(1) of the constitution.