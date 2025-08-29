President Summons National Assembly Session On Sept 1
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday summoned the session of the National Assembly to meet on September 1, 2025.
Summoned on the advice of the prime minister, the session will be held on Monday at 1700 hours at the Parliament House.
The House will discuss various issues of national importance.
