President Summons National Assembly Session To Meet On Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday summoned the session of National Assembly to meet on Thursday (July 8) at 04:30 pm.
The President summoned the session in exercise of power conferred upon him under Article 54 of clause (1) of the constitution, said a notification.
This would be 13th session of third parliamentary year, it further said.