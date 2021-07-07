President summons National Assembly session to meet on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday summoned the session of National Assembly to meet on Thursday (July 8) at 04:30 pm.

The President summoned the session in exercise of power conferred upon him under Article 54 of clause (1) of the constitution, said a notification.

This would be 13th session of third parliamentary year, it further said.