President summons Senate on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the Senate to meet in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Tuesday, the 9th April 2024 at 09:00 am.

The President summoned the Senate session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.