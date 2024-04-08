Open Menu

President Summons Senate On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 01:00 AM

President summons Senate on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the Senate to meet in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Tuesday, the 9th April 2024 at 09:00 am.

The President summoned the Senate session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Senate Parliament April

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

7 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

16 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

1 day ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

1 day ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

1 day ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

1 day ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan