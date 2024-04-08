President Summons Senate On Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the Senate to meet in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Tuesday, the 9th April 2024 at 09:00 am.
The President summoned the Senate session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
