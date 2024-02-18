President summons senate session

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the Senate to be held on February 19 (Monday) at 3 PM.

The president summoned the session of the Senate in the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, said a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The Senate is likely to take up questions, calling attention to notices, legislative business, and matters of public importance.