(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of Senate on April 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of Senate on April 5.

According to the President House, the session of Senate will be held on April 5, Monday at 10 a.m.