UrduPoint.com

President Summons Senate Session On Dec 22

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

President summons Senate session on Dec 22

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday summoned the session of the Senate to be held on Wednesday, December 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday summoned the session of the Senate to be held on Wednesday, December 22.

The Upper House of the Parliament would meet at the Parliament House at 1600 hours on the said day.

The president has summoned the session exercising the powers under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament December Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid ..

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid Safdar’s valima

24 minutes ago
 Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

38 minutes ago
 PM says timely completion of welfare projects is t ..

PM says timely completion of welfare projects is top priority of Govt

44 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

46 minutes ago
 PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additio ..

PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additional picks

50 minutes ago
 Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding ..

Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding reception to January: Reports

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.