President summons Senate session on Dec 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday summoned the session of the Senate to be held on Wednesday, December 22.

The Upper House of the Parliament would meet at the Parliament House at 1600 hours on the said day.

The president has summoned the session exercising the powers under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.