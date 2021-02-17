President summons Senate session on Feb 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate session on February 20 Saturday at 10:30 in the morning.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the president has been pleased to summon the Senate to meet in the Parliament (House) Building, Islamabad, on Friday, the 5th June 2020, at 10am," said a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat here on Wednesday.