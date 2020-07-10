President summons Senate session on July 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi here on Friday summoned the Senate session on July 13 Monday at 10:30 am.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the president has been pleased to summon the Senate to meet in the Parliament (House) Building, Islamabad, on Monday July 13 2020, at 10:30 am," said a notification issued by the senate Secretariat.