ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has convened the session of Senate on July 29, the President House said on Thursday.

The president convened the session of the Upper House in line with Article 54(1) of the Constitution.