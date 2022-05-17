UrduPoint.com

President Summons Senate Session On May 23

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 01:34 PM

President summons Senate session on May 23

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the Senate on May 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the Senate on May 23.

The session will be held at 4 p.m, the media wing of the President Office said on Tuesday.

The president has called the session on the advice of the prime minister under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.

