President Summons Senate Session On Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday summoned a session of the Senate, at the Parliament House on Thursday (October 17) at 3:00 pm.
The president summoned the session of the upper house of parliament, under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, according to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.
