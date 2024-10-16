President summons Senate session on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday summoned a session of the Senate, at the Parliament House on Thursday (October 17) at 3:00 pm.

The president summoned the session of the upper house of parliament, under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, according to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.