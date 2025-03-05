President Summons Senate Session On Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the Senate on Thursday at 11:30 AM at the Parliament House.
According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the session has been convened under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.
The upper house is expected to take up key agenda items, including question hours, calling attention notices, and legislative business.
Recent Stories
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model
Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure
Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..
Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives
RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..
FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector
NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President summons senate session on Thursday3 minutes ago
-
Gov’t committed to economic prosperity: Bilal Kayani13 minutes ago
-
KP CM for timely action to curb terrorism43 minutes ago
-
Former MNA Ali Wazir's Hearing Adjourned in Sukkur ATC1 hour ago
-
National Press Club election to be held on March 171 hour ago
-
CM visits PBT to assess progress on project1 hour ago
-
Minister visits DHQ Bannu, inquires health of injured in blast1 hour ago
-
Police launch massive operation to recover abducted 8-year-old1 hour ago
-
Sindh CM appoints Khanji Harejan as Dean Mehran Engineering University Jamshoro1 hour ago
-
Gilani pays tribute to security forces for foiling Bannu terrorist attack1 hour ago
-
PML(N) welcomes decision to restore Arbab Niaz Stadium’s original name1 hour ago
-
Punjab police conducted 437 search, sweep operations across province during 24 hours2 hours ago