President summons senate session on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the Senate on Thursday at 11:30 AM at the Parliament House.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the session has been convened under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The upper house is expected to take up key agenda items, including question hours, calling attention notices, and legislative business.