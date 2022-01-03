UrduPoint.com

President Summons Senate Session On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a session of Senate on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the president summoned the session under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution. The session will be held on January 4, at 1600 hours.

