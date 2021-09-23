President summons Senate session to meet on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate session to meet on Friday at 10:30 am in the Parliament House.

The President summoned the session in exercise of power conferred by clause (1) of Article of the Constitution, said a notification issued here on Thursday.