President Summons Senate Session Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 12, 2023 | 05:32 PM
The House, besides legislative business, will discuss matters of national and international importance.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned session of the Senate at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
The House, besides legislative business, will discuss matters of national and international importance.