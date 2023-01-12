UrduPoint.com

President Summons Senate Session Tomorrow

The House, besides legislative business, will discuss matters of national and international importance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned session of the Senate at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Islamabad Senate Business Parliament Arif Alvi

