President summons Senate session tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

The House, besides legislative business, will discuss matters of national and international importance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned session of the Senate at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The House, besides legislative business, will discuss matters of national and international importance.