ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi, taking serious notice of the violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus during the Eid prayers at Faisal Mosque, has directed the departments concerned to observe strict compliance.

In a letter addressed to Secretary Ministry of Interior with their copies sent to Healthy Ministry and the Religious Affairs Ministry, the president expressed displeasure over the violation of SOPs.

"The President of Pakistan has shown displeasure and desired that all concerned departments may be directed to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19," reads the letter, shared by the President's Media Wing on Friday.

The letter mentioned that during the Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Faisal Mosque on 21st July, 2021, the President of Pakistan observed serious violations of COVID-19 SOPs.

"In the wake of fourth wave of COVID-19, the observance of COVID SOPs has become all the more important to minimize its impact through implementation of stringent measures," the president wrote in his letter.

He stressed that instructions be issued to the agencies concerned to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

He directed that the violators of precautionary measures should be dealt in accordance with the law.