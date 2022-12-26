UrduPoint.com

President Talks To Families Of Martyred Troops

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

President talks to families of martyred troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday telephoned the families of the soldiers martyred in various incidents in the line of their duties.

The president spoke to the relatives of Havaldar Muhammad Amir and Sepoy Nasir Khan who were martyred on December 14 in a suicide attack in Miranshah and on December 4 in north Waziristan, respectively.

Dr Alvi also talked to the families of Naib Subedar Qasim Khand and Havaldar Muhammad Changez Chughtai who lost their lives on November 26 in a terrorist incident in Lakki Marwat.

He telephoned the father of Havaldar Parosh Khan who was martyred in north Waziristan on November 30.

The president paid tribute to the martyred troops for rendering immense sacrifices for the motherland. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the families of the martyrs.

