President Telephones Families Of Army Jawans Martyred In North Waziristan, Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:46 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday called families of the Army Jawans who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan and Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday called families of the Army Jawans who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan and Bajaur.

During the telephonic conversation with the families of martyrs Havaldar Tajbar Ali, Sepoy Rasheed and Sepoy Sabir Shah, he prayed for the departed souls and fortitude for the bereaved families.

The president paid tributes to martyrs for their valor and services, said a press release issued by the president's media office here.

