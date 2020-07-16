President telephones families of martyred sepoys of N.Waziristan operation

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the families of martyred sepoys Muhammad Ismael Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Muhammad Rizwan Khan and Raja Waheed Ahmed, who lost their lives in an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the families of martyred sepoys Muhammad Ismael Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Muhammad Rizwan Khan and Raja Waheed Ahmed, who lost their lives in an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

The president offered his condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs an elevated place in heaven.