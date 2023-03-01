UrduPoint.com

President Telephones Families Of N.Waziristan Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023

President telephones families of N.Waziristan martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Sepoy Afzal Khan and Sepoy Imranullah were martyred in a terrorist attack in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

President Alvi paid tribute to the sacrifice and valour of the martyred troops.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant an elevated place to the souls of martyrs in heaven and give patience to their families.

