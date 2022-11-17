UrduPoint.com

President Terms Martyred Troops An Asset To Nation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 12:40 PM

President terms martyred troops an asset to nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday vowed to eliminate terrorism from the country and said that soldiers who laid their lives in the line of duty were an asset to the nation.

In his statement on the martyrdom of soldiers as a result of the firing of terrorists in Bajaur, the president strongly condemned the incident and paid tribute to the personnel of the Pakistan army.

President Alvi prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyred's souls and for the grant of patience to their families.

