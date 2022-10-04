ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of the parliament on October 6 at 5:00 pm, the President House said Tuesday.

President Alvi will address the joint session of both houses of the parliament – Senate and National Assembly.

The president has called the session in line with the Article 54-1 and 56-3 of the Constitution of Pakistan.