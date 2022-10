ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of the parliament on October 6 at 5:00 pm, the President House said Tuesday.

President Alvi will address the joint session of both houses of the parliament Senate and National Assembly.

The president has called the session in line with the Article 54-1 and 56-3 of the Constitution of Pakistan.