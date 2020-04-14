UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President To Convene A Meeting On April 18 To Mull Proposals Over Congregations During Ramazan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:35 PM

President to convene a meeting on April 18 to mull proposals over congregations during Ramazan

President will chair meeting of provincial governors and religious scholars on April 18 to chalk out proposals for congregations in mosques and Taraweeh prayers in holy month of Ramazan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) President Dr.Arif Alvi would convene a meeting of the provincial governors and Ulema from all provinces on April 18 to chalk out proposals for masajid’s congregations in the holy month of Ramazan and Taraweeh prayers, the official sources said here on Tuesday.

This was decided in a meeting at the Presidency attended by Minister for Interior, Brig(R). Ijaz Ahmad Shah, and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, a press release said.

The meeting agreed that the president would convene a meeting of all governors, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Ulema, through a video conference, for consultation and to seek their recommendations and guidelines about Taraweeh prayers in view of the current corona pandemic.

The recommendations of Ulema would help in devising a comprehensive policy by the government.

The meeting also appealed to the people to continue their generosity of Zakat and donations in supporting the social welfare that was done through the masajid and madaris in this holy month.

Related Topics

Azad Jammu And Kashmir April All From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

District price control committee finalizes rates

3 minutes ago

Cash distribution under Ehsas Programme continues ..

3 minutes ago

Boat Sinking in DR Congo Leaves at Least 10 Dead, ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Surpasses 1,80 ..

3 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Accepts Invitation to Visit ..

3 minutes ago

MPA Sabeen Gul urges masses to give up smoking to ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.