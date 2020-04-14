President to convene a meeting on April 18 to mull proposals over congregations during Ramazan

(@fidahassanain)

President will chair meeting of provincial governors and religious scholars on April 18 to chalk out proposals for congregations in mosques and Taraweeh prayers in holy month of Ramazan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) President Dr.Arif Alvi would convene a meeting of the provincial governors and Ulema from all provinces on April 18 to chalk out proposals for masajid’s congregations in the holy month of Ramazan and Taraweeh prayers, the official sources said here on Tuesday.

This was decided in a meeting at the Presidency attended by Minister for Interior, Brig(R). Ijaz Ahmad Shah, and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, a press release said.

The meeting agreed that the president would convene a meeting of all governors, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Ulema, through a video conference, for consultation and to seek their recommendations and guidelines about Taraweeh prayers in view of the current corona pandemic.

The recommendations of Ulema would help in devising a comprehensive policy by the government.

The meeting also appealed to the people to continue their generosity of Zakat and donations in supporting the social welfare that was done through the masajid and madaris in this holy month.