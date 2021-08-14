UrduPoint.com

President To Fly To Turkey On Two-day Official Visit

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 02:17 PM

President to fly to Turkey on two-day official visit

President Alvi and his Turkish counterpart Recept Tayyip Erdogan will take part in the launch of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for Pakistan Navy inIstanbul.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2021) President Arif Alvi will fly to Turkey on two-day official visit on Saturday (today). He is visiting Turkey at invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Both Presidents will take part in the launch of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for the Pakistan Navy in Istanbul. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional issues and discuss bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

The strategic relationship between the two countries continues to grow from strength to strength, with an increasing focus on the economic dimension. The frequent leadership-level exchanges and regular coordination on a range of issues between the two countries signify the commonality of views and strength of the bilateral relationship.

