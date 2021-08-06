President to launch digitalization of state media organizations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi will launch digitalization of the state media organizations; including the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and Digital Media Wing (DMW) at a ceremony to be held here at the Pakistan-China Center on Saturday.

The Digital Transformation of State Media (DTSM) project, initiated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also includes Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication (DEMP) as well as the advertisements of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting The digitalization of the news and other services would provide a much improved user experience, boost speed of news distribution and reach. The digitalisation of the Information Ministry got a boost on the personal initiatives of Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The project is part of the National Digital Information Platform (NDIP) keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a Digital Pakistan.

The event would also see award of ISO 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 certifications to the Associated Press of Pakistan, to improve the quality standards of management and bring these at par with international level.

Under the certification, the APP would transform from conventional to a dynamic digitalized mass media service, and aims at setting new trends and lead as a key source of digitally accessible news and factual public information.

Under the digitalization, the APP plans to expand its reach by providing customized news feed and digital content for its subscribers and the public. The APP would also acquire latest computers, video editing and transmission equipment and servers for efficient news distribution and maintaining of its digital archives.