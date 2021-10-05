UrduPoint.com

President To Launch STEM Pilot Programme Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:25 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi will launch STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) pilot programme Wednesday, initially for 50 higher secondary schools of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi will launch STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) pilot programme Wednesday, initially for 50 higher secondary schools of the country.

Through the programme, the students would be imparted training in these specific fields.

The STEM is a teaching philosophy that integrates all four disciplines together into a single programme, offering instruction in real-world as opposed to purely academic applications and teaching methods.

For the programme, the students would be selected considering their capacity and special training modules would be designed for them.

The programme would be implemented across Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

