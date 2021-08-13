UrduPoint.com

President To Pay 3-day Official Visit To Turkey From Saturday

President to pay 3-day official visit to Turkey from Saturday

President Dr Arif Alvi, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would pay a three-day official visit to Turkey from August 14 to 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would pay a three-day official visit to Turkey from August 14 to 16. During the visit, the two presidents will participate in the launching ceremony of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for Pakistan Navy in Istanbul.

The two leaders will hold talks on bilateral relations as well as exchange views on regional issues, said a press release issued here by the President's Media Wing on Friday.

President Alvi will also interact with the media and leading Turkish businessmen.

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

The strategic relationship between the two countries continues to grow for strength to strength, with increasing focus on the economic dimension. The frequent leadership-level exchanges and regular coordination on a range of issues between the two countries signify the commonality of views and strength of the bilateral relationship.

