President to pay a two-day visit to Turkmenistan on Oct 10-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari will undertake a two-day visit to Turkmenistan from today to attend an international forum being held to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a great Turkmen thinker, poet and philosopher.

The International Forum titled “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development” is being held in Ashgabat on October 10-11, 2024, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

At the Forum, President Zardari will underline the importance of the values of peace, unity and development for the region.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Turkmen leadership on the sidelines of the Forum.