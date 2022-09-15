President To Visit Flood Relief Camps In Sindh Today
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi, today (Thursday), will visit the relief camps set up in the flood-affected areas of Sindh including Dadu and Nawabshah.
The president will interact with the flood-affected people and review the ongoing activities of relief and rehabilitation. He will also be given a briefing on the post-flood measures taken by the administration.