President To Visit Kuwait On Monday To Offer Condolences

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

President to visit Kuwait on Monday to offer condolences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday will undertake a visit to the State of Kuwait to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The president will meet new Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and convey the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan, Foreign office spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

"Pakistan and Kuwait are bound by a close fraternal relationship. Under the leadership of the late Amir, bilateral cooperation acquired a new level. Late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan. He made an invaluable contribution to bringing the two countries and peoples closer. His efforts in the bilateral context and for regional peace and stability will be long remembered," it added.

