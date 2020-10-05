President to visit Kuwait today to offer condolences over demise of Sheikh Sabah

(@fidahassanain)

President Arif Alvi will meet the new Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and will convey the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan.

The late Emir was a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan and under his leadership bilateral cooperation achieved a new level.

His efforts in the bilateral context and for regional peace and stability will be remembered, for a long time to come.