President To Visit Kuwait Today To Offer Condolences Over Demise Of Sheikh Sabah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 12:04 PM

President to visit Kuwait today to offer condolences over demise of Sheikh Sabah

President Arif Alvi will meet the new Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and will convey the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) President Dr. Arif Alvi is visiting Kuwait today to offer condolences over the sad demise of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The late Emir was a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan and under his leadership bilateral cooperation achieved a new level.

The late Emir was a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan and under his leadership bilateral cooperation achieved a new level.

His efforts in the bilateral context and for regional peace and stability will be remembered, for a long time to come.

More Stories From Pakistan

