President travels on board BRT Peshawar bus, interacts with commuters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday travelled on board a bus of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), interacted with the commuters and inquired about the transport service as well as the provision of facilities.

During the interaction with President Alvi, the commuters expressed their satisfaction over the BRT service.