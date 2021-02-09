President travels on board BRT Peshawar bus, interacts with commuters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday travelled on board a bus of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), interacted with the commuters and inquired about the transport service as well as the provision of facilities.

During the interaction with President Alvi, the commuters expressed their satisfaction over the BRT service.

Later, the President in a tweet posted on his social media account described it "a good experience" to see first-hand the Peshawar BRT, adding, earlier he had travelled on Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus.

"Definitely a good experience to see first hand the Peshawar BRT. Have travelled the Pindi-Islamabad earlier. Interviewed many including women. All were satisfied. The senior in picture wanted an official to enforce a queue. I said we will have to learn such obvious social discipline," the President tweeted.