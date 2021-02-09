UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Travels On Board BRT Peshawar Bus, Interacts With Commuters

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:42 PM

President travels on board BRT Peshawar bus, interacts with commuters

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday travelled on board a bus of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), interacted with the commuters and inquired about the transport service as well as the provision of facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday travelled on board a bus of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), interacted with the commuters and inquired about the transport service as well as the provision of facilities.

During the interaction with President Alvi, the commuters expressed their satisfaction over the BRT service.

Later, the President in a tweet posted on his social media account described it "a good experience" to see first-hand the Peshawar BRT, adding, earlier he had travelled on Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus.

"Definitely a good experience to see first hand the Peshawar BRT. Have travelled the Pindi-Islamabad earlier. Interviewed many including women. All were satisfied. The senior in picture wanted an official to enforce a queue. I said we will have to learn such obvious social discipline," the President tweeted.

\932

Related Topics

Peshawar Social Media Metro Women All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

'Political decrees' show Maluana Fazl's dual stand ..

4 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Says Plans to Attend Ast ..

4 minutes ago

UN General-Secretary Holds Phone Talks With Russia ..

4 minutes ago

UK's Lead Brexit Official Says Relations With EU ' ..

4 minutes ago

Spain tops three million virus cases

46 minutes ago

Dr Faisal visits PIMS to meet protesters

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.