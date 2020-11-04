President Trump claims victory but decides to go to the Supreme Court

(@fidahassanain)

US President says he has won in many states including George and Pennsylvenia, and asks on other hand to stop counting of votes.

WASHINGON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) US President Donald J. Trump claimed they were near to the victory and were preparing for celebrations.

Addressing the reporters at eastern side of White House, Trump said he won elections in many states including Georgia.

“Most importantly we have won in Pennsylvenia,” said the US President.

He also mentioned Texas and Ohio and North Carolina and said that there were many states where the

“We were getting ready to win this elections,” said the President.

He stated they were going to the Supreme Court to halt the election process at this moment, because it was a big fraud on the nation that results just stopped coming out.

“I’m thankful to the citizens who came to cast votes and supported me,” said the President.