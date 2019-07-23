President Trump offers to mediate Kashmir dispute between Pakistan, India

US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan as he hosted Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan as he hosted Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

According to detail, the one on one meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan held at the White House in Washington.The President Trump during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to mediate on Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

"I don't think Pakistan respected the United States" in the past, Trump said, but "they are helping us a lot now." "We have a very good relationship with India," Trump said, adding that he has many friends in Pakistan.

"They Pakistanis are smart. They are tough," the US president said.

President Trump said that the US is willing to invest in Pakistan and sees great trade opportunities here. Prime Minister Imran told reporters that there was only one solution for Afghanistan and remarked that a peace deal with the Taliban was closer than it had ever been.

"This is the closest we have ever come," he said, saying he agreed with Trump that a military 'solution' to the Afghan war would result in a catastrophic loss of lives.Upon arrival, Prime Minister Imran Khan was warmly received by President Donald Trump at the entrance of White House.Both leaders shook hands and exchanged greetings.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also accompanied the Prime Minister. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also arrived at the White House as part of Pakistani delegation.