UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Trump Offers To Mediate Kashmir Dispute Between Pakistan, India

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:26 AM

President Trump offers to mediate Kashmir dispute between Pakistan, India

US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan as he hosted Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan as he hosted Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

According to detail, the one on one meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan held at the White House in Washington.The President Trump during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to mediate on Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

"I don't think Pakistan respected the United States" in the past, Trump said, but "they are helping us a lot now." "We have a very good relationship with India," Trump said, adding that he has many friends in Pakistan.

"They Pakistanis are smart. They are tough," the US president said.

President Trump said that the US is willing to invest in Pakistan and sees great trade opportunities here. Prime Minister Imran told reporters that there was only one solution for Afghanistan and remarked that a peace deal with the Taliban was closer than it had ever been.

"This is the closest we have ever come," he said, saying he agreed with Trump that a military 'solution' to the Afghan war would result in a catastrophic loss of lives.Upon arrival, Prime Minister Imran Khan was warmly received by President Donald Trump at the entrance of White House.Both leaders shook hands and exchanged greetings.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also accompanied the Prime Minister. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also arrived at the White House as part of Pakistani delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Army Shah Mehmood Qureshi Washington White House Trump General Qamar Javed Bajwa United States

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

26 minutes ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

26 minutes ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque makes top 5 global landm ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport welcomes Air Peace’s inaugural f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.