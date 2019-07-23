UrduPoint.com
President Trump Says Ready To Mediate On Kashmir, Welcomes Prime Minister Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:21 AM

President Donald Trump Monday welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House as the US leader expressed willingness to mediate on the question of Kashmir and looked forward to developing great relationship with Pakistan and work closely on Afghanistan peace

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump Monday welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House as the US leader expressed willingness to mediate on the question of Kashmir and looked forward to developing great relationship with Pakistan and work closely on Afghanistan peace.

Speaking at his Oval office along with the Pakistani leader, Trump voiced concern over the situation in Kashmir for the last many years.

Referring to his conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi recently, President Trump indicated that India would also be willing to accept U.S. mediation on the longstanding dispute.

Kashmir is a beautiful world and it must be beautiful place, Trump said.

Prime Minister Khan said peace in South Asia is hostage to Kashmir dispute.

Trump said Washington is working with Pakistan for achievement of peace in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan's sacrifices in the war on terror in terms thousands of lives lost and billions of Dollars lost to militancy.

He said Pakistan would be straightforward in its cooperation on Afghan peace.

In response to a question by APP correspondent, President Trump said he would like to expand trade and economic relationship manifold with Pakistan and said it greatly helped in curbing extremism.

Trump said Pakistanis were talented people and that he had many Pakistani friends in New York.

He said the people of India and Pakistan were smart and there should be peace in South Asia.

